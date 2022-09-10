Mohave County's Special Investigations Unit working to identify 1971 Jane Doe

Mohave County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit announced Friday a partnership that could help identify a Jane Doe from a 1971 cold case homicide.

MCSO SIU is partnering with Othram Inc., a company that has recently aided in the identification of a girl referred to as "Little Miss Nobody."

Investigators have been able to compose a DNA profile for "Jane Doe" and are working with Othram to upload the DNA profile to national databases to identify any potential family members.

MCSO says it has contributed $1,000 and is asking the public's help in raising an additional $6,500 for the Investigative Genetic Genealogy process.

The remains of "Jane Doe" were found on January 23, 1971 in the desert near a dirt road, 2.2 miles east of US Highway 93 on Hackberry Road. The location is approximately 29 miles east of Kingman.

MCSO says the remains were found in a canvas sack that had the words "Deer-Pak Ames Harris Neville Co." printed in green.

The woman was believed to be about 40 years old. She had curly brown hair, was 5'4" tall and weighed approximately 125-140 pounds.

A sketch of the woman was drawn based on the features of her skull. Investigators have provided the sketch, along with pictures of the clothes the woman was wearing.

The cause of the woman's death has not been specified, only that it has been determined to be a homicide.

Anybody with information regarding the identity of the woman is asked to contact the MCSO SIU at 928-753-0753 extension 4408 or call MCSO's toll tree number at 1-800-522-4312.