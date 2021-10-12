Mohave County detention officer dies from COVID-19 complications

KINGMAN, AZ — A detention officer with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office died Monday from complications related to COVID-19, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post on Monday afternoon.

Anthony "Tony" Nicoletti the joined Mohave County Sheriff's Office six years ago and most recently worked as a fugitive and warrants officer at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman, Arizona, according to the post.

He assisted with extraditions, prisoner movement, and inmate transport between Mohave County's courthouses.

"Tony was a long time Kingman resident who was loved and respected by all who knew him and worked with him," the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "We ask that the community keep his wife, children, and entire family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

"To the Nicoletti family, please know that you will always be a part of our law enforcement family," the agency said.

The Bullhead City Police Department also expressed their condolences in a tweet.

What a sad day. Broken hearts in our community. Rest In Peace Detention Officer Anthony “Tony” Nicoletti, who passed away early this morning from COVID-19 complications. pic.twitter.com/kqupnyQdiN — BHCPD (@BhcpdNews) October 12, 2021

He is the third Arizona law enforcement officer this week who has died.

Maricopa County deputy Juan Ruiz died Monday, days after he was attacked while booking a suspect inside a substation in Avondale.

La Paz County Sgt. Michael Rudd died Monday after he was struck by a vehicle while assisting with and investigating an overnight pursuit.