La Paz County sergeant hit, killed by truck on Interstate-10 amid pursuit near Quartzsite

QUARTZSITE, AZ — A sergeant with the La Paz County Sheriff's Office died Monday after being hit along the Interstate-10 following a pursuit, according to officials.

The incident began just after midnight Monday as a pursuit on the eastbound lanes of the Interstate 10 involving authorities from both the La Paz County Sheriff's Office and Department of Public Safety.

The pursuit came to an end near milepost 45, which is approximately 20 miles east of Quartzsite.

Sgt. Michael Rudd exited his vehicle and was subsequently struck head-on by a commercial motor vehicle, according to La Paz County Sheriff's officials.

Crews transported Sgt. Rudd to a nearby hospital in Blythe, California where he later died.

Sgt. Rudd has worked with La Paz county since 2013 and was promoted to the role of sergeant in March of this year.

The driver of the commercial motor vehicle stayed on the scene and the pursuit suspect was taken into custody.

DPS is investigating the incident.

A family friend said she created an online fundraiser through GoFundMe to support Rudd's family. More information.

