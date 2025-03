TUBA CITY, AZ — A minor earthquake shook parts of northern Arizona early Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck just before 4:15 a.m., southeast of Tuba City.

It measured at a magnitude of 3.4 on the Richter scale and was at a depth of just over 5.5 miles.

There's no word yet on if there is any damage in the area.