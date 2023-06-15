Man shot, killed by Navajo Nation officer during altercation in Kaibeto

KAIBETO, AZ — A man was shot and killed during an altercation with an officer in Kaibeto, Arizona, early Thursday morning.

Navajo Police Department Tuba City District was called to investigate a domestic disturbance around 4:30 a.m.

A caller said a man was intoxicated, making a disturbance, and trying to force entry into a home. When officers made contact with the man, police say he became “combative.”

One of the officers deployed a Taser, but the man continued to attack the officer. During the physical fight with the man, the man attempted to take the officer’s Taser and use it on the officer, police say. However, the officer drew a firearm and shot the man.

Despite aid rendered at the scene, the man died from his injuries. He has not yet been named.

The Navajo Department of Criminal Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are looking into the incident.