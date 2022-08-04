Man dead after truck found swept in floodwaters near Kingman

KINGMAN, AZ — A man is dead after his pickup truck was found in floodwaters Wednesday near Kingman.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the area of Blake Ranch and Stephan roads, east of Kingman, for reports that a vehicle was stuck in a wash with a body inside.

The person who called 911 said they were traveling through the intersection and saw a truck about 40 yards off the roadway in the wash.

The caller also reported the area had received heavy rain a few hours before spotting the truck.

When deputies arrived, they located a GMC truck that was submerged in sand and had the body of a man inside.

Crews with Mohave County Sheriff's Office were able to get the body out. A medical examiner identified him as 64-year-old Steven Jerome Tucker of Kingman.

MCSO officials remind everyone that "crossing a flooded roadway is extremely dangerous and sometimes deadly. Over the last week, our monsoon weather has created hazardous flooding in several areas of Mohave County. It is NEVER safe to drive or walk into flood waters."

Mohave County Sheriff's Office

Last week a man was found dead in Mohave County after his truck was found swept away from flood waters. He was identified as 69-year-old John Craig Johnson of Golden Valley.