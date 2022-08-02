Man found dead in truck after monsoon floods hit Mohave County

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ — A man is dead after his truck was swept away in flood waters in Mohave County.

Just after 10 a.m. Monday, officials say somebody riding their ATV in a wash spotted a white Chevy truck that was upside down in the wash and had a body inside.

When deputies arrived at the scene they requested search and rescue crews to assist in recovering the body.

A medical examiner later identified it as 69-year-old John Craig Johnson of Golden Valley.

Investigators believe on Sunday night the truck was swept down the wash during monsoon storms.

During that night there were several calls of vehicles involved in the flooding reported but no reports of a vehicle at the location of the wash.

Mohave County Sheriff's officials say monsoon rains are very dangerous and oftentimes recede quickly.

No other details have been revealed.