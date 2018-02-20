Sidney Cranston update: Man pleads guilty to hiding Arizona Realtor's body

KINGMAN, AZ - A man has pleaded guilty to concealing the body of a real estate agent who disappeared two years ago while showing a property in a remote area outside the northwestern Arizona city of Kingman.

William Glen Sanders entered his plea in Superior Court on Friday, the Mohave Daily News reported.

The newspaper reported over the weekend that the 55-year-old had also been charged with tampering with physical evidence, a charge that was dismissed.

Deputy Mohave County Attorney Bob Moon had asked the judge to delay Sanders' sentencing until after the May trial of Alfredo Gerardo Blanco, his co-defendant.

Blanco is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Sidney Cranston Jr., who was last seen on June 16, 2015 when he was showing property to an unknown client.

Cranston's remains were discovered Jan. 7, 2017, buried on a remote property east of Kingman. The Medical Examiner's Officer determined the death was caused by a gunshot wound and ruled it a homicide.

Under his plea agreement, Sanders is to be sentenced to supervised probation. Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert is set to sentence Sanders on Aug. 31. If Blanco's trial is not postponed, Sanders' sentencing could occur earlier.

Sanders also agreed to testify at Blanco's trial, said Moon. But the prosecutor added that if Sanders doesn't testify, or if he testifies untruthfully, he will withdraw the plea agreement.

The two men reportedly worked for Cranston as handymen and Blanco also managed some of the real estate agent's properties.

The prosecutor said Sanders helped bury Cranston's body in a hole that Blanco had dug using a backhoe on Wilson Ranch Road in a remote property east of Kingman. Sanders later reportedly offered to help in the 1 1/2-year search for Cranston's body.