Indoor COVID-19 vaccination site in Flagstaff expected to open April 19

An indoor COVID-19 vaccination site in Flagstaff is expected to open on April 19, thanks to a partnership between ADHS, Coconino County, Northern Arizona University and Northern Arizona Healthcare.

In a release Friday, Governor Doug Ducey's Office said the new vaccination site will open Monday, April 19 at NAU's University Union Fieldhouse.

Appointments will be available starting Friday, April 16. To schedule an appointment, click here.

RELATED: Phoenix Municipal Stadium vaccine site to relocate to indoor Desert Financial Arena

The indoor vaccination site will be available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the possibility of expanding its hours to 7 p.m., according to the release.

Around 1,000 appointments per day are expected to be available with more than 4,000 doses to be administered daily.

“We will continue to expand vaccination opportunities throughout the entire state as vaccine supply increases,” said Governor Ducey. “These safe and effective vaccines are the way back to normal life and protecting everyone, especially our most vulnerable.”

The site will offer the Pfizer vaccine which is available to those age 16 and older.

Coconino County is currently offering the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, both approved for people 18 and older.

“Coconino County has been a leader at vaccinating its residents, with a higher percentage of its population vaccinated than any other Arizona county, and we are excited to complement these efforts by opening this site,” said ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ. “Together, we are expanding Arizona’s success getting vaccines into the community as widely and equitably as possible.”

NAU's University Union Fieldhouse, located at 1050 Knoles Drive, has been used to provide COVID-19 testing for the community of Flagstaff.

“From COVID testing to critical research to vaccine distribution, NAU is proud of its efforts over the past year and enthusiastic about this expanded partnership with the State of Arizona, Coconino County, Northern Arizona Healthcare and Premier Medical Group to broaden vaccine access in Flagstaff,” said NAU President Rita Hartung Cheng. “We look forward to continuing to reduce the spread of this virus together and re-opening our community safely.”

As of Friday, April 9, ADHS says more than 3.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in total in Arizona to more than 2.4 million individuals.