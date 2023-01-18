Watch Now
Hundreds of Munds Park residents without power as temperatures dip

Cassandra Brown
Posted at 6:45 PM, Jan 17, 2023
MUNDS PARK, AZ — Hundreds of customers are without power in the Munds Park area of Coconino County.

It comes after several inches of snow fell in the area causing temperatures to dip.

At about 6:30 pm, APS reported 2,582 customers were without power. An estimated time for full restoration is 10 p.m.

Due to the power outages, a warming center has been opened at Munds Park Community Church, located at 17670 South Munds Ranch Road.

People are told that animals and livestock are not being taken in at the temporary shelter but that the Coconino County Health and Human Services can help with that.

