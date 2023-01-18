Hundreds of Munds Park residents without power as temperatures dip

MUNDS PARK, AZ — Hundreds of customers are without power in the Munds Park area of Coconino County.

It comes after several inches of snow fell in the area causing temperatures to dip.

At about 6:30 pm, APS reported 2,582 customers were without power. An estimated time for full restoration is 10 p.m.

Due to the power outages, a warming center has been opened at Munds Park Community Church, located at 17670 South Munds Ranch Road.

Due to power outages affecting the Munds Park community in @CoconinoCounty, we have opened an overnight warming shelter at Munds Park Community Church, 17670 S. Munds Ranch Rd., for residents whose power has not yet been restored. pic.twitter.com/BRItycivrc — Coconino County (@CoconinoCounty) January 17, 2023

People are told that animals and livestock are not being taken in at the temporary shelter but that the Coconino County Health and Human Services can help with that.

