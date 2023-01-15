Watch Now
Weather causes road closures, school cancelations in northern Arizona

Jessica Velez
Posted at 3:46 PM, Jan 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-15 19:00:23-05

Some Northern Arizona schools have made the decision to close schools due to weather conditions. ADOT has also announced various road closures.

Road closures as of 3:35 p.m. Sunday:

  • State Route 64 is closed between mileposts 241 and 268 near the Grand Canyon.
  • State Route 89A is closed between Sedona and Interstate 17 (mileposts 375 and 398).

School closures and delays for Tuesday, January 17:

