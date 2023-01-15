Weather causes road closures, school cancelations in northern Arizona

Some Northern Arizona schools have made the decision to close schools due to weather conditions. ADOT has also announced various road closures.
Road closures as of 3:35 p.m. Sunday:
- State Route 64 is closed between mileposts 241 and 268 near the Grand Canyon.
- State Route 89A is closed between Sedona and Interstate 17 (mileposts 375 and 398).
School closures and delays for Tuesday, January 17:
- Northern Arizona University - Classes are canceled.
- Flagstaff Unified School District - Schools are closed, including before and after school activities.
- Williams Unified School District - Schools are closed.