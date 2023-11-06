Watch Now
NewsNorthern Arizona News

Actions

Hot air balloon crashes into parked car in Page, Arizona, seriously injuring one person

FAA investigation is underway
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Arizona Daily Life
Posted at 11:27 AM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 13:29:41-05

PAGE, AZ — One person was seriously hurt in a hot air balloon incident in northeastern Arizona over the weekend.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. on Saturday in Page, Arizona.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration’s preliminary incident report, a hot air balloon made an “uncontrolled descent” after experiencing a “double burner failure” about 75 feet above ground. The balloon reportedly struck a parked vehicle, causing one passenger to fall out.

Three people, one crew member and two passengers, were onboard at the time. One of the passengers suffered serious injuries, the FAA report states.

The investigation is ongoing.

A large community event with hot air balloons took place in Page over the weekend, but it’s unclear if this balloon was one that was part of the festivities or a private flight.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Sports Extra Saturday Nights After College Football