Grand Canyon backpacker dies amid triple-digit temperatures

Highs in the area have been 'well over 100 degrees'
Thunder River- NPS
(NPS Photo/E.Foss)
The Thunder River Trail and Tapeats Creek<br/><br/>
Thunder River- NPS
Posted at 9:12 AM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 12:12:59-04

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AZ — Grand Canyon National Park officials are investigating a hiker death amid ongoing triple-digit temperatures across the state.

Grand Canyon officials were made aware of a backpacker who died along the Thunder River Trail, about one mile from the confluence of Tapeats Creek and the Colorado River, around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The backpacker, 59-year-old Delphine Martinez of Window Rock, Ariz., was reportedly on a multi-day backpacking trip when she became disoriented and lost consciousness. Other hikers with her tried life-saving measures with no success.

On September 4, the high temperatures in the inner canyon reached well over 100 degrees. Nearby Phantom Ranch reached highs around 115 degrees.

The Coconino County Medical Examiner and National Park Service are still investigating the death.

