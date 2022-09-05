Man in his 20s dies after hiking in Cave Creek during extreme heat

CAVE CREEK, AZ — A man in his 20s has died after hiking in Cave Creek during extreme heat.

Just before 1:30 p.m., Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies received a call for service for possible heat exhaustion at the Spur Cross Trailhead Mountain in Cave Creek.

When rescuers arrived multiple people needed help.

1 hiker in his 20s has lost his life hiking in Extreme Heat. We are working on removing 3 others from the trail. pic.twitter.com/ontw7buzwZ — Scottsdale Fire Department (@ScottsdaleFire) September 5, 2022

Three people were rescued, with one person being rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two others were evaluated by firefighters and released.

Scottsdale Fire officials announced a man in his 20s died while hiking in extreme heat.

In total, six hikers were rescued from the mountain via helicopter and were suffering from heat emergencies. The hikers had gotten lost and were out of water, according to Scottsdale Fire.

