Williams police looking for missing child amid winter storm

13-year-old Gryffyn Edens was last seen Thursday
Williams Police Department
Posted at 8:11 AM, Jan 20, 2023
WILLIAMS, AZ — Williams police are looking for a missing child amid another hazardous winter storm.

Police say family reported 13-year-old Gryffyn Edens missing around 6 p.m. Thursday after he did not return home.

Edens left his home on foot early Thursday afternoon.

He was seen on a surveillance video near his home headed northbound through Cureton Park at 1 p.m.

Fire, police, sheriff’s officials and community members have helped search for Edens, but he has not yet been located. They are continuing to search the area.

His disappearance comes as another winter storm moves in, which has already brought several inches of new snow to the high country.

Edens was last seen wearing a back jacket black backpack, maroon sweatpants, and gray and pink shoes. He also had a silver frying pan.

Police say Edens is special needs and there is concern for his wellbeing.

Gryffyn Edens

He is said to be just over 5 feet tall, 97 pounds, and has shaggy brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Williams Police Department at 928-635-4461.

