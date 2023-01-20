Williams police looking for missing child amid winter storm

WILLIAMS, AZ — Williams police are looking for a missing child amid another hazardous winter storm.

Police say family reported 13-year-old Gryffyn Edens missing around 6 p.m. Thursday after he did not return home.

Edens left his home on foot early Thursday afternoon.

He was seen on a surveillance video near his home headed northbound through Cureton Park at 1 p.m.

Fire, police, sheriff’s officials and community members have helped search for Edens, but he has not yet been located. They are continuing to search the area.

His disappearance comes as another winter storm moves in, which has already brought several inches of new snow to the high country.

Good morning from Grand Canyon National Park on Fri Jan 20, 2022 (8 am) South Rim received between 4 and 6 inches of new snow overnight. Postpone travel this morning to give crews time to plow the roads. #AZWX Park weather & road conditions here > https://t.co/QcwwPTddMK (6357) pic.twitter.com/dKhTW5UiKf — Grand Canyon NPS (@GrandCanyonNPS) January 20, 2023

Edens was last seen wearing a back jacket black backpack, maroon sweatpants, and gray and pink shoes. He also had a silver frying pan.

Police say Edens is special needs and there is concern for his wellbeing.

Williams Police Department

He is said to be just over 5 feet tall, 97 pounds, and has shaggy brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Williams Police Department at 928-635-4461.