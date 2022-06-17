Watch
NewsNorthern Arizona NewsFlagstaff News

Actions

Some Flagstaff residents urged to buy flood insurance immediately

Fires have left a mark along the slopes of the San Francisco Peaks and several neighborhoods in Flagstaff due to burn scar flooding.
Flagstaff flooding
Posted at 11:05 AM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 14:26:11-04

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Some Flagstaff-area residents are being encouraged to immediately purchase flood insurance due to wildfire-related flooding threats.

The City of Flagstaff sent out a notice Friday that preliminary flood hazard modeling is showing specific Pipeline Fire-impacted areas may be especially susceptible to damaging water.

The National Flood Insurance Program says just one inch of flood water can cause more than $25,000 in damage.

Those in the following areas should consider immediately purchasing the flood insurance, per the city of Flagstaff:

  • Creighton Estates
  • Forest Hills
  • Cheshire
  • Coyote Springs
  • Anasazi Ridge
  • Coconino Estates
  • Ridge Crest
  • North End
  • Downtown Flagstaff or Southside and whose homes are located within a FEMA Zone A, AE, AH, or shaded X

A map provided by the city shows the specific areas impacted.

"It is important to note that the Pipeline Fire has not impacted the Spruce Wash Watershed and accordingly, the flood risk for neighborhoods impacted by Museum Fire post-wildfire flooding remains the same," the city said.

The City of Flagstaff wants to remind homeowners that homeowners insurance policies do not cover flood damage, and that flood policies must be purchased separately. Properties in a post-wildfire flood environment may be eligible for expedited coverage, according to the city. It's important to note that there may be a waiting period for the policy to take effect.

“Flood insurance is the only way for residents to be compensated for flood damage on private property,” the city said in a press release.

If you need help purchasing a flood coverage policy, there are a few resources to know about:

RELATED: Monsoon 2022: Where to get sandbags around the Valley, Flagstaff

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Welcome Javier Soto to ABC15!