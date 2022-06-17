Monsoon 2022: Where to get sandbags around the Valley, Flagstaff

Arizona's monsoon occurs between June 15 and September 30 each year, bringing the threat of strong storms and flooding.

Our state experienced a very wet monsoon in 2021 — the 9th wettest season on record — but what's in store for this year?

The National Weather Service says "there is a slight tilt in odds toward a wetter than normal monsoon across southern Arizona," but for the rest of the state, we have equal chances of any precipitation outcome — above, near, or below-normal precipitation.

Cities around the Valley and state offer sandbags to help you protect your property in the event of heavy rain.

Click the interactive map below to find locations near you, or check the list of locations posted beneath the map.

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon

There are three locations where free sandbag resources are provided. You'll need to bring your own tools.



Fire Station 261 , 1135 W. Superstition Blvd., Apache Junction

, 1135 W. Superstition Blvd., Apache Junction Fire Station 262 , 3995 E. Superstition Blvd., Apache Junction

, 3995 E. Superstition Blvd., Apache Junction Fire Station 264 , 7557 E. U.S. Highway 60, Gold Canyon



Avondale

Public Works offers residents pre-filled sandbags at the following locations:



Municipal Operations Service Center (MOSC) , 399 E Lower Buckeye Road

, 399 E Lower Buckeye Road Fire Station #171 - Western & 6th Street

- Western & 6th Street Fire Station #172 - 107th & McDowell

- 107th & McDowell Fire Station #173 - Avondale Blvd & Durango

- Avondale Blvd & Durango Fire Station #174 - Estrella Mountain Community College

Buckeye

Sand will be available at the Public Works yard located at 23454 W. MC 85 . You must bring your own bags and shovels. More information on storm safety will be posted here.

Cave Creek

Cave Creek will be offering sandbags by appointment only to residents. Call the Town of Cave Creek Marshal’s Office at 480-488-6636.

Fountain Hills

Sandbags will be available at Fire Station 1, located at 16426 E Palisades Blvd. Fire station personnel will fill and load bags for residents with a six-bag limit.

Flagstaff

The City of Flagstaff and the Coconino County Flood Control District are helping residents in neighborhoods downstream of the Museum Fire burn scar prepare for the 2022 monsoon season by placing pallets of new sandbags and trash bins throughout neighborhoods, which residents can use to repair their sandbag walls. Materials will be available from May 13 through July 1, 2022. If residents are unable to make necessary repairs to their emergency sandbag mitigation due to being elderly or having a disability, they can call 928-213-2102 starting May 24 to request assistance. A self-fill location is located at 2625 King Street. For more information, click here.

Gilbert

Gilbert has sand and sandbags at several fire stations. Please bring your own shovel.



Gilbert Fire Station 1: 2730 E Williams Field Rd

2730 E Williams Field Rd Gilbert Fire Station 3 : 1011 E Guadalupe Rd

: 1011 E Guadalupe Rd Gilbert Fire Station 9 : 3355 E Ocotillo Rd

Glendale

The city has a website for storm safety resources and will provide sandbag resources at three locations during inclement weather:



Bonsall Park North , located at the NE corner of 59th Ave & Bethany Home Rd.

, located at the NE corner of 59th Ave & Bethany Home Rd. Glendale Fire Department Support Services , located at 7501 N 55th Ave.

, located at 7501 N 55th Ave. Glendale Community Center North , located at 14075 N 59th Ave.

Goodyear

According to their website, residents must bring a shovel to fill up sandbags that are provided at three locations:



Thomas Park: Thomas Rd & 144th Ave in the east parking lot

Thomas Rd & 144th Ave in the east parking lot Roscoe Dog Park : (Estrella Parkway, south of MC 85), 15600 West Roeser Road

: (Estrella Parkway, south of MC 85), 15600 West Roeser Road Goodyear Fire Station 182: 10701 South Estrella Parkway

Mesa

The city of Mesa will provide fill-your-own and pre-filled sandbags.

Fill-your-own bags:



Pre-filled bags:



Transportation Building , 300 E. 6th St. (west side of building)

, 300 E. 6th St. (west side of building) East Mesa Service Center , 6935 E. Decatur (front parking lot)

Peoria

Peoria has sand and sandbags located at various fire stations. They provide the bags and sand but please bring a shovel and someone who can fill the bags. The locations are:



Fire Station 191: 8065 W Peoria Ave.

8065 W Peoria Ave. Fire Station 192 : 18500 N 89th Ave.

: 18500 N 89th Ave. Fire Station 193 : 8330 E Emile Zola Ave.

: 8330 E Emile Zola Ave. Fire Station 194 : 9800 W Olive Ave.

: 9800 W Olive Ave. Fire Station 196 : 28251 N El Mirage Rd.

: 28251 N El Mirage Rd. Fire Station 197 : 7758 W Jomax Rd.

Phoenix

The City of Phoenix is providing sandbags on an as-needed basis. When that determination is made, a list of locations will be provided online, here.

"Sand will only be available when there is a definite need and will be dispatched to areas impacted by the storm. When the sand distribution is activated a list of locations will appear on this page. Supplies are limited. You must bring your own bags and shovels," the site says.

Pinal County

Pinal County offers sandbags and sand at multiple locations. You’ll need to bring your own shovel and there is a limit of 25 bags per household. Officials suggest calling ahead to make sure someone is on-site. Click here for full site info, hours and contacts for each site.



Apache Junction : 305 E Superstition Blvd

: 305 E Superstition Blvd Arizona City : 7945 W Battaglia Dr.

: 7945 W Battaglia Dr. Casa Grande : 22539 W Peters Rd.

: 22539 W Peters Rd. Florence : 12725 E Adamsville Rd.

: 12725 E Adamsville Rd. Kearny: 54970 E. Florence-Kelvin Hwy.

54970 E. Florence-Kelvin Hwy. Maricopa : 43910 W Meadowview Rd.

: 43910 W Meadowview Rd. Oracle : 1410 N Justice Dr.

: 1410 N Justice Dr. San Tan Valley : 3535 E Hunt Hwy.

Queen Creek

The city will be offering sandbag resources at Fire Station 2 located at 24787 S. Sossaman Rd.

Surprise

The city offers sandbags after major rain events. You'll need to bring your own shovel, according to the website.



Ashton Ranch Water Supply Facility: 15151 W. Greenway Road

15151 W. Greenway Road AZ TechCelerator : 12425 W. Bell Road

: 12425 W. Bell Road Fire Station 302: 18600 Reems Road

18600 Reems Road Water Well site : 16849 W. Jomax Road

Tempe

The City of Tempe has sand and bags available at two locations throughout the monsoon (June 15 through Sept. 30). The bags can be picked up 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Prior to a major storm event, bags are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Remember to bring a shovel and a helper. The two locations are:



Solid Waste Compost Facility: 1001 N. Rio Road (access drive north of Rio Salado Parkway and Hardy Drive, near free compost)

1001 N. Rio Road (access drive north of Rio Salado Parkway and Hardy Drive, near free compost) Benedict Sports Complex: 490 W. Guadalupe Road (northwest corner of Guadalupe and Kyrene roads, east side of parking lot)

Wickenburg

A limited number of sandbags are available at the Town's Maintenance Shop , 500 Coney Orosco Drive.

This list is not exhaustive, and some municipalities did not respond as of the time of this publishing. Be sure to check with your local government to see what resources are available to you during monsoon storms.