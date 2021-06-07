Watch
NewsNorthern Arizona NewsFlagstaff News

Actions

Slate Fire breaks out in northern Arizona

items.[0].image.alt
Coconino NF
Slate Fire.jpeg
Posted at 8:30 AM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 11:39:47-04

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Dozens of fire personnel are working on a new wildfire that broke out in northern Arizona on Monday morning.

Coconino National Forest officials say the 20-acre Slate Fire was first called in around 4 a.m. in the northern area of the Flagstaff Ranger District near Highway 180 and the border of the Kaibab National Forest.

Officials say traffic along Highway 180 may be affected due to the fire.

About 50 personnel, including four engines, two crews, a water tender and a dozer, have been dispatched.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate to the ABC15 summer water drive to help Arizona families