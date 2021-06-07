Slate Fire breaks out in northern Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Dozens of fire personnel are working on a new wildfire that broke out in northern Arizona on Monday morning.

Coconino National Forest officials say the 20-acre Slate Fire was first called in around 4 a.m. in the northern area of the Flagstaff Ranger District near Highway 180 and the border of the Kaibab National Forest.

Officials say traffic along Highway 180 may be affected due to the fire.

About 50 personnel, including four engines, two crews, a water tender and a dozer, have been dispatched.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.