Watch
NewsNorthern Arizona NewsFlagstaff News

Actions

Skier dies after ski accident on run at Snowbowl in Flagstaff area

items.[0].image.alt
John Genovese, ABC15
Arizona Snowbowl - Nov 21 2019
Posted at 4:24 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 18:32:53-05

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — A skier has died following his injuries during a ski accident at Snowbowl Tuesday morning.

Around 9:45 a.m., 61-year-old Minnesota resident Michael Amiot suffered a ski accident on the Phoenix run at Arizona Snowbowl Ski Resort, according to Coconino County Sheriff's officials.

Amiot was transported by ski patrol to a lodge where they attempted life-saving efforts, officials said. After 30 minutes, officials pronounced him dead.

An investigation revealed that Amoit suffered severe head trauma and was not wearing a helmet.

ABC15 has reached out to Arizona Snowbowl for comment.

Details surrounding the initial incident were not immediately available.

Officials with the county sheriff's department and medical examiner are investigating.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Bridging the Education Gap in Arizona in every newscast tomorrow on ABC15