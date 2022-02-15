Skier dies after ski accident on run at Snowbowl in Flagstaff area

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — A skier has died following his injuries during a ski accident at Snowbowl Tuesday morning.

Around 9:45 a.m., 61-year-old Minnesota resident Michael Amiot suffered a ski accident on the Phoenix run at Arizona Snowbowl Ski Resort, according to Coconino County Sheriff's officials.

Amiot was transported by ski patrol to a lodge where they attempted life-saving efforts, officials said. After 30 minutes, officials pronounced him dead.

An investigation revealed that Amoit suffered severe head trauma and was not wearing a helmet.

ABC15 has reached out to Arizona Snowbowl for comment.

Details surrounding the initial incident were not immediately available.

Officials with the county sheriff's department and medical examiner are investigating.