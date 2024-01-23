Watch Now
Skier dead after crashing into tree at Arizona Snowbowl

Posted at 9:08 PM, Jan 22, 2024
FLAGSTAFF, AZ — A skier has died after crashing into a tree at Arizona Snowbowl on Monday.

Deputies with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office say a person was seriously hurt at the resort just before 11 a.m.

The skier was taken to a first aid station where ski patrol personnel attempted life-saving measures but later died from their injuries.

Deputies say the skier was "initially skiing on "Upper Ridge" run, which is labeled a 'black diamond' or 'most difficult terrain rating."

According to a press release, officials believe the skier might have gone outside a boundary line and struck a tree.

The identity of the skier has not been released yet.

The investigation remains ongoing.

