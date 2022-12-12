"Powder Day" at Arizona Snowbowl

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — The first big winter storm of the season swept through the high country, including Flagstaff, where parts of town picked up anywhere from five to seven inches of snow late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

At sunrise, people woke up to the thick blanket of snow, meaning shoveling sidewalks and scraping windshield were a must for most.

The storm prompted Flagstaff Unified School District to cancel classes for a "snow day."

Up at Arizona Snowbowl, it was a "Powder Day" as the ski resort picked up a foot of snow through the morning.

Officially a Powder Day at @AZSnowbowl where a foot of snow hit the state’s highest slopes last night. @abc15 #azwx #abc15wx pic.twitter.com/n68atojkdy — Jorge Torres (@JorgeTWeather) December 12, 2022

Angelina Grubb with Arizona Snowbowl says there were definitely more people on the slopes than they normally get on a Monday.

ABC15 spoke to Mike Gonzales, who lives in Chandler, he says he specifically came up for the snowboarding.

“We stayed up here and we woke up this morning to a winter 'Wonder-Christmas' here,” he says.

The official snow total for Flagstaff this season is now at 11.3", which is still shy of the average by nearly 5". The snow is still a welcome sight in the high country.