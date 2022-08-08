Neighbors describe flash flood as ‘disaster zone’ in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — People who live in Flagstaff are describing the latest round of flash flooding as a ‘disaster zone’ as several homes were flooded, with mud covering entire streets.

Coconino Estates saw flash flooding from the Pipeline burn scars on Sunday which led to homes and yards being filled with mud and debris from the water down the mountain.

“It came around all sides of the house, it was like a raging river, it was probably three times as much,” said Mary Dragone. Dragone is describing her father’s home that has seen flash flooding several times the past few weeks, but Sunday’s flood was the worse so far that they have seen.

Dragone is visiting her 91-year-old father from out of state, “He can't do any of this stuff, so we’re trying to help get his house secured for him, he can’t lift sandbags or any of that,” she said.

Flash flooding along several watersheds have sent flash floods into different parts of the community. On the east side of Flagstaff is where the county has been working on sandbagging and mitigation efforts.

The flooding in the Coconino Estates neighborhood is on the west side of Flagstaff, which is under city jurisdiction. Some neighbors say they are frustrated with the access to sandbags on the west side as residents have to pickup and haul them themselves.

Neighbors say they notice the difference in response, “they’re all provided, they’re provided pallets, even in the east side like in Doney Park, each neighborhood had like pallets dropped off all along each street, and the neighborhood could use that, we haven’t had any of that here,” said Rudy Baca.

According to a city spokesperson, 10 pallets of pre-filled sandbags were staged in the area Sunday, and more pre-filled sandbags are being provided as they become available.

In an email, a spokesperson said, “ The conditions of the Pipeline West area are very different than the conditions in Doney Park, Timberline, or even the Museum Flood area and sandbags must be placed cautiously so that they do not cause an adverse impact. Residents with questions on sandbags are encouraged to call 928-213-2102 to discuss their mitigations with an engineer.”

Flagstaff city officials are still working on a damage assessment to determine the number of homes that experienced flooding both inside and outside of their properties.

A spokesperson said that city residents who experienced interior or exterior flood damage are encouraged to call 928-213-2102 for a damage assessment.