Measles case reported in Coconino County

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Coconino County health officials say they have confirmed one measles case and are alerting the public of possible locations of exposure.

Officials have identified five locations where others might have been exposed to the virus and they are working to identify possible other locations:

Planet Fitness



4650 US Hwy 89, Flagstaff, AZ

Sunday, February 11 from 11 p.m. to Monday, February 12 at 9 a.m.

NextCare Urgent Care

399 S Malpais Ln STE 100, Flagstaff, AZ

Sunday, February 18

Joann Fabric and Craft

1514 S Riordan Ranch Rd, Flagstaff AZ

Thursday, February 29 from 12 – 4 p.m.

Flagstaff Medical Center, Emergency Department

1200 N Beaver St, Flagstaff, AZ

Sunday, March 3

Tuesday, March 5

SimonMed Imaging, Flagstaff

1000 N Humphreys St #100, Flagstaff, AZ

Monday, March 4

CCHHS asks anyone who was at the locations above to be on the lookout for measles symptoms and should call their doctor if they begin to develop them. Those include high fever, feeling run down, cough, achy, red, watery eyes, runny rose and a blotchy rash.

Measles symptoms usually appear about seven to 21 days after a person is exposed.

“Unvaccinated individuals are at highest risk of developing the disease if exposed. The best protection against measles is to receive the measles vaccine,” CCHHS Director Kim Musselman said.

In the event you experience fever, cough, runny nose, rash, or any other symptoms of measles, health officials advise you to:

