Measles case reported in Coconino County

Officials have identified five locations where others might have been exposed
Measles Outbreak
Elaine Thompson/AP
A health care worker prepares syringes, including a vaccine for measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR), for a child's inoculations at the International Community Health Services Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, in Seattle. A recent measles outbreak has sickened more than 50 people in the Pacific Northwest, most in Washington state and, of those, most are concentrated in Clark County, just north of Portland, Oregon. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency over the outbreak last month. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Measles Outbreak
Posted at 8:53 PM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 23:53:51-04

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Coconino County health officials say they have confirmed one measles case and are alerting the public of possible locations of exposure.

Officials have identified five locations where others might have been exposed to the virus and they are working to identify possible other locations:

Planet Fitness

  • 4650 US Hwy 89, Flagstaff, AZ
  • Sunday, February 11 from 11 p.m. to Monday, February 12 at 9 a.m.

NextCare Urgent Care

  • 399 S Malpais Ln STE 100, Flagstaff, AZ
  • Sunday, February 18

Joann Fabric and Craft

  • 1514 S Riordan Ranch Rd, Flagstaff AZ
  • Thursday, February 29 from 12 – 4 p.m.

Flagstaff Medical Center, Emergency Department

1200 N Beaver St, Flagstaff, AZ

Sunday, March 3

Tuesday, March 5

SimonMed Imaging, Flagstaff

1000 N Humphreys St #100, Flagstaff, AZ

Monday, March 4

CCHHS asks anyone who was at the locations above to be on the lookout for measles symptoms and should call their doctor if they begin to develop them. Those include high fever, feeling run down, cough, achy, red, watery eyes, runny rose and a blotchy rash.

Measles symptoms usually appear about seven to 21 days after a person is exposed.

“Unvaccinated individuals are at highest risk of developing the disease if exposed. The best protection against measles is to receive the measles vaccine,” CCHHS Director Kim Musselman said.

In the event you experience fever, cough, runny nose, rash, or any other symptoms of measles, health officials advise you to:

  • Self-isolate, stay away from others and contact your healthcare provider by phone and let them know you are concerned you may have measles. They will let you know when to visit their office so as not to expose others in the waiting area.
  • If you do not have a healthcare provider and need to seek care, please contact the urgent care or hospital before visiting and let them know that you suspect measles.
