Flagstaff PD searching for suspects who broke into school and caused damage

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Authorities are looking for those responsible for causing major damage at a Flagstaff school.

On Sunday, May 30, just after 6 p.m., police were called to Sechrist Elementary School on Fort Valley Road for reports of a break-in.

Police say one or more people broke into the school and caused extensive damage to carpet, windows, walls, and fixtures in over 20 classroom.

Anybody with information is urged to call the Flagstaff Police Department at 928-774-1414, or Coconino County Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.