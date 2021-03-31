Flagstaff PD: Businesses, homes evacuated after man threatened sister and her business

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — A man is facing charges after police said he threatened his sister’s life and her Flagstaff-area business.

At about 11:00 p.m. on March 30, officers with the Flagstaff Police Department were called to a business near Benton Avenue and South San Francisco Street for reports of a suspicious person.

When they arrived, they located a man, identified as Scott Warren, on the roof.

Police said he got up from his position and moved into the darkness. At that time officers noticed he had what appeared to be a rifle tucked under his arm.

That caused police to shut down the surrounding streets and evacuate nearby homes and businesses.

A search was conducted and the officers made their way to the rooftop. They eventually found Warren behind an air conditioning unit on the roof with the rifle.

Warren eventually complied with verbal commands to drop the weapon and move away from behind the air conditioning unit.

Officers were then able to place Warren in custody.

A closer inspection revealed the rifle was a very realistic appearing air rifle with a scope and a suppressor affixed.

Police said the incident was later determined to be related to a domestic altercation between a brother and sister. They said Warren threatened his sister’s life and also her business which was located in the area of the incident.

Warren is facing charges which include trespassing and disorderly conduct.

