Flagstaff braces for another storm ahead of the new year

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Flagstaff is getting ready for another big storm heading to the high country.

"There's always a cause for concern with the storm, just for safety and ice," said Samuel Beckett.

Beckett is the Streets Director with the Public Works Department in Flagstaff.

He says, while they may be getting quite a few inches of snow in this storm, they are ready.

"We run about 10 to 15 snow-plows, and we also run anywhere from five to nine motor-graders depending on the size of the event," he added.

Though he doesn't anticipate road closures or event cancellations, other than the historic pinecone drop.

"It's one of the longer-standing traditions that we have downtown and it's a really great piece," Beckett told ABC15.

The Parker family is visiting from Tucson and was looking forward to seeing the pinecone drop and fireworks, even if at a distance.

"It is disappointing, but you know, I can understand," said Jennifer Parker.

The iconic pinecone drop in Flagstaff has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

This would have been the family’s first time experiencing the event.

"We were hoping to see it. It's fun and we were going to come to the 10 o'clock one you know, because we don't stay up that late anymore," she told ABC15.

"Hopefully next year we'll be able to see it," added Jeff Parker.

Though there's still plenty to do ahead of the new year in Flagstaff, like have a snowball fight!

"The kids really wanted to get up to the snow and enjoy playing and possibly skiing," said Kimberly Spak.

Spak and her family are from southern California.

They swapped out their flip-flops for snow-shoes to ring in the new year.

"This is only my second time seeing snow, so it's pretty exciting," said Kimberly’s daughter Haley.

"We've been sledding. We're going to go skiing, so we'll find some other things to do," said Jennifer Parker.

While fresh powder may be fun to play with, Beckett recommends folks do so responsibly.

He also stresses travelers be careful on the roads.

"So just be extra cautious, give yourself extra time, and extra room when stopping," Beckett told ABC15.

He also advises drivers don't park or double park on the side of the road to prevent crashes.