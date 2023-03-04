Flagstaff area residents warned of roof failures due to heavy snow

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Residents in Flagstaff and other areas of Arizona's high country are being warned of possible roof failures due to heavy snow.

Earlier this week, a winter storm passed through the area dropping 20-24" of snow.

Some residents have already experienced roof collapses this week, according to Coconino County officials.

People living in the area are being told to check their structures for signs of damage or distress.

Some of the signs to keep an eye out for include:

Sagging ceiling tiles or boards, ceiling boards falling out of the ceiling grid, and/or sagging sprinkler lines and sprinkler heads

Sprinkler heads deflecting below suspended ceilings

Popping, cracking, and creaking noises

Sagging roof members, including metal decking or plywood sheathing

Bowing truss bottom chords or web members

Doors and/or windows that can no longer be opened or closed

Cracked or split wood members

Cracks in walls or masonry

Severe roof leaks

Excessive accumulation of water at nondrainage locations on low-slope roofs

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provides tips on how residents can be safe when removing snow.

FEMA warns the process of roof snow removal can dislodge icicles which could cause harm or damage, even from a short distance. If you're using a snow rake watch out for possible snow slides that can occur at any time. You should also keep a safe distance from the eave to remain outside of the sliding range.

If you see any signs of structural damage due to snow loads you can call the City of Flagstaff/Coconino County joint information line at 928-679-8525.

