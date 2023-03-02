Flagstaff snowfall is one for the record books -- and the season isn't over yet

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — The high country keeps getting slammed with snow and it’s gearing up to possibly break the seasonal snowfall record.

In our latest winter storm, which passed through Arizona on Wednesday, the Flagstaff area saw between 20-24” of snow.

PHOTOS: Winter storm brings snow to the high country, Valley flurries

The National Weather Service Flagstaff says Flagstaff Pulliam Airport has recorded just over 140" of snow so far this season (since July 1, 2022).

The current seasonal record is just over a foot more — at 153.9" of snow — which was measured at the airport in 1948-1949.

NWS Flagstaff

For the Bellemont NWS office, this has been the snowiest season in the 24 years it has been recording snow data there. The 2022-2023 season has seen 146.7" up much higher from the second-highest snowfall total at the NWS office in 2009-2010, which saw 115.4" of snow.

The data only accounts for snowfall through March 1, 2023, so there’s still time for more snow to fall in the high country!