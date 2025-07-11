Coconino County resident dies from plague infection, marking first death since 2007

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Northern Arizona health officials say a Coconino County resident has died from the pneumonic plague, marking the first recorded plague death in the county since 2007.

The bacterium that causes plague, Yersinia pestis, can be transmitted to animals through bites from infected fleas, Coconino County Health and Human Services officials say.

The last reported occurrence of human-to-human transmission was reported in 1924, according to the National Institutes of Health, and is typically spread through respiratory droplets.

The plague is rare in humans, with an average of seven cases in the United States annually, and the risk of exposure to the public remains low, according to information released Friday.

The confirmed death is not related to a recent report of prairie-dog die-off near Flagstaff, which was reported on private land in the Townsend Winona area in July.

Circumstances around this case were not immediately available.

To prevent exposure to plague, CCHHS recommends the following:



Avoid contact with wild animals. Never feed or handle wild rodents and avoid areas where they are known to live. Do not touch sick or dead animals.

Avoid fleas. Use an insect repellent containing 20-30 percent DEET and tuck pant cuffs into your socks to help prevent flea bites.

Use veterinarian-approved flea treatments on pets, keep them on a leash, and keep them out of areas known to be inhabited by wild rodents.

Report prairie dog die-offs. Prairie dogs are highly susceptible to plague but are not considered a long-term reservoir of the disease. They typically die off quickly after infection, making them an indicator species for plague presence. Active prairie dog colonies are not harmful but a sudden reduction/die-off in prairie dog colonies may indicate the presence of disease. Those noticing a sudden die-off of rodents or rabbits within Coconino County are urged to contact CCHHS Animal Services at 928-679-8756 or Environmental Health at 928-679-8760.

Prevent rodent infestations by removing brush, rock piles, trash, and lumber from around homes and outbuildings. Store food in rodent-proof containers.

Do not camp next to rodent burrows and avoid sleeping directly on the ground.

Seek veterinary care for sick pets. If your pet shows symptoms such as a high fever or swollen lymph nodes, is lethargic, has a loss of appetite or develops a cough or eye drainage, contact a veterinarian immediately. It is recommended to call before visiting the veterinarian’s office for instructions to help limit exposure to potential disease.

Be aware that cats are highly susceptible to plague and while they can get sick from a variety of illnesses, a sick cat (especially one allowed to run at large outside) should receive care by a veterinarian for proper diagnosis and treatment.

Symptoms of plague in humans typically appear within one to eight days after exposure and may include fever, chills, headache, weakness, and muscle pain. Some individuals may also develop swollen lymph nodes (called “buboes”), most commonly in the groin, armpits, or limbs. The disease can become septicemic (spreading throughout the bloodstream) and/or pneumonic (affecting the lungs) but is curable with proper antibiotic therapy if diagnosed and treated early, health officials say.