Coconino County asks residents to shelter in place as monsoon storm hits Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Coconino County has asked residents to shelter in place as a monsoon storm hits the Flagstaff area.

⚠️ Flash Flooding Expected in the Timberline, Wupatki Trails, and Fernwood areas. ⚠️

👉 If indoors, shelter in place.

👉 If outdoors, get to high ground and do not enter drainages.

👉 Know where your children and pets are at all times. Please stay safe. pic.twitter.com/IaJrSteFKQ — Coconino County (@CoconinoCounty) August 17, 2022

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 3:00 p.m. for portions of Coconino County.

Coconino says flash flooding is expected in the Timberline, Wupatki Trails, and Fernwood areas.

KAFF News in Flagstaff also shared the following photo of heavy canal flooding in the Doney Park area.

KAFF News

There are also storms expected in the Valley this afternoon and over the next few days.

