Coconino County asks residents to shelter in place as monsoon storm hits Flagstaff

Posted at 12:28 PM, Aug 17, 2022
FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Coconino County has asked residents to shelter in place as a monsoon storm hits the Flagstaff area.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 3:00 p.m. for portions of Coconino County.

Coconino says flash flooding is expected in the Timberline, Wupatki Trails, and Fernwood areas.

KAFF News in Flagstaff also shared the following photo of heavy canal flooding in the Doney Park area.

There are also storms expected in the Valley this afternoon and over the next few days.

