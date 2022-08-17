MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Stay weather-aware as storm chances increase across Arizona

PHOENIX — Stay weather-aware as monsoon storm chances increase today and through the weekend!

Monsoon storms will develop in the higher terrain throughout the afternoon and evening each day. Storms could move into the Valley from the north or east in the late afternoon or evening.

The Valley is also under an Ozone High Pollution Advisory through today.

Kids, older adults and people with respiratory conditions, like asthma or COPD, should limit time outside during the day or breathing may be difficult.

A disturbance moving through northern Mexico will enhance our monsoon storm potential even more for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Valley storm chances will increase to 60 percent by Friday and Saturday.

Any storms that develop could bring heavy downpours and flooding. So, stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

Those higher storm chances will help drop temperatures. Look for highs in the 90s across the Valley by Friday and over the weekend.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.81" (-2.53" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.95"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

