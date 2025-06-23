19-month-old child dead after off-highway vehicle crash near Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — A baby has died after a crash involving an off-highway vehicle (OHV) south of Flagstaff.

Just before 11 a.m. Sunday, the Coconino County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash involving multiple victims on Forest Service Road 535 and State Route 89A near the top of the Oak Creek Canyon.

When deputies got to the scene, they found that an OHV had crashed and rolled over.

The vehicle was being operated by 37-year-old Miguel A. Pacheco. The passengers were identified as a 17-year-old, a 7-year-old, and a 19-month-old baby.

The older children were treated for their injuries at the scene.

The 19-month-old was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and died. CCSO says the baby was not in a child safety seat or a suitable child restraint.

The relationship between the driver and the children is unclear at this time.

Following an investigation, Pacheco was arrested and booked into jail for possible charges of manslaughter, aggravated assault dangerous instrument, felony endangerment, possession/use of a narcotic drug, DUI, reckless driving, and more.

The investigation remains ongoing.