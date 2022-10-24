Five people trapped underground at Grand Canyon Caverns after elevator malfunction

PEACH SPRINGS, AZ — The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says five people have been stuck underground in a cave at the Grand Canyon Caverns since an elevator stopped working on Sunday.

According to Coconino County, a repair team is working to determine the issue and figure out how long it will take to fix the elevator. A search and rescue team is also onsite in case they are needed to hoist the people out using a basket apparatus.

According to a family member of those still inside the cave, at around 4 p.m. Monday, they were being rescued by the search and rescue team.

The family says they went into the cave before noon Sunday for a 30-minute tour when they became trapped.

The Grand Canyon Caverns are a popular tourist attraction that allows people to dine 21 stories underground inside of a cave. It is located along Route 66, about 100 miles west of Flagstaff.

Of the five people, at least two are in their 70s and the group is unable to walk safely up the more than 20 stories of a staircase that it would take to get out, according to CCSO. The staircase is described as being tough to walk up and similar to a fire escape staircase. Family members say one of the five people would be able to make the walk out but is choosing to stay with the group.

All other people who were at the Grand Canyon Caverns when the elevator broke were able to walk up the stairs to get out.

A woman tells ABC15 she was stuck for about 10 hours with her five-month-old and two-year-old daughters. She was eventually able to climb out by holding onto the railing while walking up the stairs. The Peach Springs Fire Department helped her with both of her children. She says the group was given a small amount of food and did have water.

No injuries have been reported.