The Cavern Grotto: Restaurant under the Grand Canyon

PHOENIX — Welcome to The Cavern Grotto at Grand Canyon Caverns! Make your reservation early because the cave only has four tables and seats 16 guests.

See this unique restaurant in the video above!

Dine 21 stories underground in a comfortable year-round temperature of 72 degrees!

Lunch is served in the style of all you can eat for the price of $49.95 per guest. Dinner is $69.95 with an unlimited dessert bar.

Your meal is prepared above ground then lowered to your waiters using a bucket and pulley system.

IF YOU GO:

Grand Canyon Caverns

Historic Route 66

Mile Marker 115

Peach Springs, AZ 86434