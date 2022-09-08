Communities come together following storm destruction in Bullhead City, Fort Mohave

More than 1,000 people are still without power in northwestern Arizona.

The effects of Sunday night’s wind-storm are still being felt in Bullhead City and Fort Mohave where power has been out for days.

Emergency cooling stations remain open 24/7 for those who still don’t have power.

One of them is located inside the Bullhead City Recreation Division office at 2285 Trane Road.

Debbie Crawford and her husband are among those who are thankful for the help, after their power went out following the storm.

“They have supported us. They have welcomed our dogs,” said in tears.

Crawford says they moved in from California the day the storm hit.

That night they lost power.

“It was something like you would see in a movie. They were just like toothpicks that were just like…broken, splintered, and on the ground,” Crawford told ABC15.

At that point she knew they had to get to a cooler place due to medical needs.

“I had open heart surgery, so we couldn’t stay in a hot place,” she added.

So, they stayed in their car for a bit until they found the emergency cooling station at the Bullhead City Recreation Division office.

“If it wasn’t for them, I don’t know if I would even be here. I’d be so hot,” said Crawford.

Their service dogs, Lola and Archie, were also able to get some relief, at one of the four emergency cooling stations open to those without power.

“There’s an American Red Cross Shelter at River Valley High school in Mohave Valley, The Mohave Valley Fire Department and also down in the Valley is the Fort Mohave Mesa Fire Department,” said Emily Fromelt, with the Bullhead City Police Department.

Fromelt says Bullhead City also set up a water and food distribution site at Community Park Wednesday, until 8 p.m.

WATER AND FOOD DISTRIBUTION AT COMMUNITY PARK pic.twitter.com/dX4ToIYVTg — BHCPD (@BhcpdNews) September 7, 2022

“People can come and get drinking water and fill up containers for potable water for flushing toilets and washing clothes,” added Fromlet.

Hundreds rolled through after only a couple of hours following the announcement of the distribution site and hours.

“I think they’re doing really good,” said Fantasia Sigala.

Sigala says her power was out for two days, and she had to toss everything out from the refrigerator.

“I have six, seven kids. So, the water…the extra food is really going to help us,” Sigala told ABC15.

Fromelt says it has been incredible to see the community coming together in a time of need.

“When disaster strikes communities come together and Bullhead City is definitely one of those communities,” Fromelt told ABC15.

“They have stepped up and they have made just a horrible situation incredible. We’re just proud to be a part of this community, and I can’t thank them enough,” added Crawford.

Mohave Electric Cooperative (MEC) and UniSource continue informing customers about power status updates on their websites and social media pages.

