24,000+ without power in Bullhead City after wind storm

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ — More than 24,000 customers are without power Monday morning after a large wind storm hit the Bullhead City area Sunday night. According to the Mohave Electric Cooperative, a wind storm took out more than 50 distribution poles that provide power to the area.

As of late Sunday night, MEC said some outages would be fixed in approximately 12 hours while others may take more than 24 hours to restore.

According to the Mohave Electric Cooperative, “There is Cooling Center at the Sunrise Elementary School in Bullhead City, 2645 Landon Drive, Bullhead City, AZ., and at Mohave Valley Fire Station #81 at 1451 Willow Drive, Mohave Valley, AZ.”

So far no injuries have been reported from the downed power poles.