Coconino County Attorney's Office creates new Cold Case Unit

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ — Coconino County is focusing more efforts on solving the area’s cold cases.

On Tuesday, officials announced that the Coconino County Attorney's Office is creating a Cold Case Unit in collaboration with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Flagstaff Police Department, and other local agencies.

A veteran prosecutor, paralegal, and legal assistant will focus on reviewing and analyzing previously unsolved cases and work closely with local law enforcement on any updates and efforts.

Coconino County Pictured left to right: Vanessa Arcuri – Felony Paralegal Assistant, Maisie El-Ters – Felony Trial Paralegal, Jonathan Mosher – Chief Legal Counsel

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has operated its own Cold Case Unit, largely staffed by volunteer investigators, since 2008.

The team has helped identify the victims in two major cases — "Valentine Sally" and David Wilkinson — but those responsible for their deaths have not yet been determined.

“We are deeply committed to seeking justice for those impacted by these unsolved crimes,” said Sean Connolly, Flagstaff Police Department Chief. “This Cold Case Unit brings together the right people, resources, and technology to reexamine the evidence and provide the families of victims the answers they deserve.”