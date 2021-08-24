City officials working to determine what led to City of Kingman cyberattack

KINGMAN, AZ — City of Kingman officials says they are still working to figure out how their systems were breached during a cyberattack that happened early this year.

Officials say an investigation into the February 2021 cyberattack revealed information related to "a limited number of individuals may have been impacted as a result of the cyber incident."

Cybersecurity specialists hired by the city have not been able to determine how the city's systems were breached, the city said.

Those impacted should expect to receive a notice from the city.

Officials said the city's government operations have been fully operational since April.

"The City did not lose control of its network as result of this incident, nor did it pay any criminals for any information," the release said.

The city has been reviewing existing policies and procedures and plans to implement changed employee training to avoid any risk related to the latest cyberattack.

City officials advise residents to be aware of certain emails appearing to seem legitimate and remain vigilant against attempts to use scamming tactics to gain access to computer systems for possible cybercrimes.