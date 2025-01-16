Chlorine gas leak forces the closure of three Grand Canyon trails

GRAND CANYON, AZ — Three trails at the Grand Canyon are closed until further notice.

Grand Canyon National Park announced on Facebook that the Bright Angel Trail, the South Kaibab Trail, and the North Kaibab Trail have all been closed to hikers.

The closures are due to a chlorine gas leak at Roaring Springs.

The closure impacts both day and overnight hikers.

The public is being asked to avoid these trails for safety reasons.

Park officials say chlorine is used at Roaring Springs as a disinfectant and added to control microbes. They add that cylinders of chlorine gas are routinely flown into Roaring Springs for the treatment process.

For updates on when the trails will reopen, visit the Grand Canyon National Park's website.