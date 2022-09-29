All-clear given after report of school shooting at Holbrook High School found to be false

HOLBROOK, AZ — Police have given an "all-clear" at Holbrook High School after Holbrook police say they received a report of a school shooting.

Holbrook police say they received a call around 12:30 p.m. from an out-of-state number, saying 10 students had been shot in an English class at the high school.

Officers were reportedly on the scene within minutes and started clearing the school.

All schools in Holbrook were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

After all rooms and hallways were cleared, police determined the report was false.

Holbrook Schools superintendent Robbie Koeperich praised law enforcement that came to the scene for quickly getting the situation under control.

The report is under investigation.