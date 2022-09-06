17-year-old, 69-year-old killed in boating incidents near Lake Havasu, Colorado River area

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ — A 17-year-old girl and a 69-year-old woman both died in separate boating incidents at Lake Havasu and the Colorado River over the holiday weekend.

According to the San Bernadino County Sheriff's Department, a 17-year-old girl went underwater Monday when a boat capsized on Lake Havasu due to extremely high winds. Several other people also went underwater after the boat capsized but were able to escape the water.

The 17-year-old was eventually flown to Phoenix Children's after being rescued but died of her injuries.

On Sunday afternoon, a 69-year-old woman was operating a personal watercraft when it collided with another watercraft along the Colorado River, near the Sundance RV Resort southwest of Lake Havasu.

That woman was treated on the scene but did not survive her injuries.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, they issued 49 citations and made 24 arrests for incidents regarding the reckless operation of a watercraft over the holiday weekend. Mohave County also assisted in four non-injury boat crashes and two injury boat crashes.