16-year-old girl arrested after DUI hit-and-run crash that killed woman in Ash Fork

ASH FORK, AZ — A teenage girl was arrested on numerous charges including DUI after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Ash Fork early Saturday morning.

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office first received reports of a woman who was hit by a car around 3 a.m. near 4th Street and Park Avenue.

Responding deputies performed life-saving procedures on the victim, who has not yet been named, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Soon after, YCSO received a call from a woman who said that her 16-year-old daughter had just been involved in a crash.

Deputies went to the home and found a vehicle with significant damage, and made contact with the teen driver and her passenger.

The teenage girl was found to have been involved in the crash and is believed to have been impaired at the time.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

She was arrested on multiple charges including negligent homicide, manslaughter, aggravated assault, excessive speed, endangerment, leaving the scene of a crash, and underage DUI. She may face additional charges as the investigation continues.

Ash Fork is located between Flagstaff and Kingman in northern Arizona.