Woman stranded at Scottsdale skate park prompts water rescue

SCOTTSDALE — A woman stranded at a Scottsdale skate park near McDowell and Hayden roads has prompted a water rescue Friday night.

Aerial footage shows ground crews attempted to rescue the person but was unable to reach them.

Scottsdale fire officials say Firebird, Phoenix's police helicopter, is going to conduct a hoist operation to save the woman.

It is unknown how the woman got stuck.

Scottsdale fire officials say the woman is uninjured.

Scottsdale received 0.2" of rain Friday.

