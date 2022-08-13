Watch Now
NewsNortheast Valley NewsScottsdale News

Actions

Woman stranded at Scottsdale skate park prompts water rescue

A woman stranded at a Scottsdale skate park near McDowell and Hayden roads has prompted a water rescue Friday night.
Screen Shot 2022-08-12 at 9.50.54 PM.png
Posted at 10:03 PM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-13 01:27:35-04

SCOTTSDALE — A woman stranded at a Scottsdale skate park near McDowell and Hayden roads has prompted a water rescue Friday night.

Aerial footage shows ground crews attempted to rescue the person but was unable to reach them.

Scottsdale fire officials say Firebird, Phoenix's police helicopter, is going to conduct a hoist operation to save the woman.

It is unknown how the woman got stuck.

Scottsdale fire officials say the woman is uninjured.

Scottsdale received 0.2" of rain Friday.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Javier Soto and Katie Raml weeknights on ABC15!