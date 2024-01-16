WATCH: Funeral being held for Scottsdale firefighter who died after battle with cancer

A funeral is being held today for Captain Kory Yule who died earlier this month after more than two decades working for the Scottsdale Fire Department.

Officials announced on January 7 that Captain Yule died after a battle with multiple myeloma, a type of cancer.

Multiple Myeloma is a cancer that affects white blood cells and has been found more often in first responders and firefighters after 9/11, according to ABC15’s Health Insider.

According to the Center for Fire, Rescue and EMS Health Research firefighters face a 53% increased risk of multiple myeloma.

Tributes and condolences have poured in across social media from other departments and some of Yule’s former teammates.

In a statement, Scottsdale Fire said in part, “Kory was a vibrant contributor to the health and welfare of the citizens of Scottsdale for more than 20 years. Kory‘s legacy resides in the scores of firefighters that he directly influenced and the thousands of residents he cared for. Kory’s father is the fire department chaplain for the city of Scottsdale. Our hearts ache for Kory’s family and our Fire family.”

ABC15 spoke with Captain Dave Folio following Yule's procession to a north Phoenix funeral home.

The Scottsdale Fire Department is mourning the loss of Captain Kory Yule, who passed away Sunday, Jan. 7, due to cancer. Multiple myeloma is one of the known

presumptive cancers impacting firefighters today.

"The state's grieving, country's grieving. You know, we're going to have people from fire departments coming from all around the world," said Capt. Folio.

Folio says Capt. Yule was a close friend and was able to visit him in the hospital to show support to his wife and four children.

"He's a man of character. I told his kids last night, he never wavered," said Capt. Folio last week.

Capt. Yule played an integral role in his 23 years with the department - working on their ladder truck, mentoring young recruits, part of their aircraft rescue firefighter team, and their honor guard.

"He's the guy, you know, that you wanted to go to battle with and he knew he was going to hold you accountable, and he had great character," said Capt. Folio.