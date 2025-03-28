Valley women create unique event to raise money for Alzheimer's research

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Advocating to find a cure for Alzheimer's Disease and helping countless Arizonans in the process — that's the mission behind the event Quarters for a Cure.

Organizers tell ABC15 that Quarters for a Cure is a raffle, auction, and bingo game, all rolled into one fun-filled event!

The idea was to find a creative way to help raise money for the Desert Southwest Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.

Executive Director Heidi McLester says the idea is to come together and help each other. According to the association, there are 151,500 Arizonans, 65 and up, currently living with Alzheimer's disease.

"It's something that affects all of us," explains McLester. "We really just try to embrace those people that it affects and embrace their families, embrace their friends, and really just try to support everybody through it."

Deanie Wlodek, who has helped care for a number of friends and loved ones with Alzheimer's, says she doesn't want to give up until, one day, a cure is discovered.

"The passion has become my purpose," says Wlodek. "I believe there will be a cure. And we are going to continue to push and raise money."

Quarters for a Cure is taking place on Thursday, April 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Amber Creek Inn Memory Care Community in Scottsdale.

For more information, reach out to Deanie at DeanieOneForLove@gmail.com or call 623-910-9541. Registration is $15.