Valley man showing small improvements in battle against West Nile

"Our vows of 50 years said for better and for worse, and I take that fully," says Vickie Beard, wife of Delma.

Vickie Beard is holding on to love, and the improvement in her husband Delma's progress as he continues battling West Nile.

"He's wiggling his toes and pushing against it. I mean, those sound like little things but those are huge things, that he wasn't doing," says Beard.

Delma was first hospitalized at the end of September. At one point, his family thought he wouldn't make it.

Now, he's in a nursing home in Scottsdale taking it one day at a time.

This comes as the virus in Maricopa County reaches another troubling milestone: more than 1,000 cases in people. The death toll is also rising.

"Look how fast they were able to get vaccines for COVID, you know, maybe we need to start. I think there needs to be more research done on West Nile," says Beard.

Taking care of Delma is now Vickie's full-time job. One she plans to have for a while and even getting training for.

"Be the respiratory therapist, you know, how to be the nurse, how to be the CNA, how to be the therapist. You know, all of this is going to be part of our new normal," she said.

It's a long road to recovery and still, Delma may never be the same. But, his family is there by his side.

"It’s a whole new ballgame but, we’re up for it because we want him home. That’s what he wants, he wants to be home," says Beard.