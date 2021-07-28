Valley golf course loses hundreds of trees in monsoon storm

A local golf course is scheduled to reopen this week after a powerful monsoon storm destroyed hundreds of its trees.

"This is more than 10 times the damage I've ever seen here," said Eric Case, the McCormick Ranch Golf Club superintendent.

According to Case, the Thursday night storm destroyed more than 200 trees.

"I've seen three or four microbursts go through here...maybe 20 trees being the largest amount we ever lost," he said. "I am at about 220 trees right now and I think that's growing."

The club has been closed since the storm but will reopen one of their two courses on Friday.

"Palm will be open Friday and we're looking at a minimum of four to six weeks on Pine Course," said Case.

Officials estimate the damage to be about $600,000.

Case told ABC15 they'll replace some trees but plan on revamping some of the course's features.

"So we're playing with the designs a little bit," he said.

"We just need to get through this dark period and move forward and I think we'll end up with a better product down the road," he added.

