As cleanup continues, parts of Scottsdale's McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park could open soon

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Following monsoon storms that dropped torrential rain and brought forceful winds to Scottsdale on Thursday and Friday, maintenance crews at McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park have spent the last several days cleaning up tree branches and fallen trees to hopefully reopen the popular park as soon as possible.

The 30-acre park and all of its attractions, including the carousel, train, and playground, were closed Friday -- and remain closed -- so the cleanup efforts could continue.

Holly Walter, a spokeswoman for the City of Scottsdale, said in an email to ABC15 on Monday that crews were making progress, but needed more time. She said reopening the park would be evaluated on a day-to-day basis.

Photos and videos shared on the park's Facebook page showed a tree fallen over one section of the railroad tracks, while another showed piles of twigs and branches that had been collected.

In a Tuesday evening email, Walter said the park would likely not be "fully" open until the weekend. However, she said crews hoped to reopen some of the attractions, such as the carousel and Hartley's General Store, soon, potentially in the next few days.

"Right now, we don’t believe the park will be fully open until the weekend," she said. "We hope to get the carousel up and running and likely Hartley's (the ice cream shop), but the huge Pine tree over the railroad tracks near the corner of Indian Bend and Scottsdale is going to require a contractor and some work."

Scottsdale was hit especially hard during the latest round of storms with multiple areas recording rainfall between one and three inches. The National Weather Service said radar indicated a microburst with 45-60 mph wind speeds in the area.