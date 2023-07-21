Two people arrested after husky dog found dead in Scottsdale neighborhood in June

SCOTTSDALE — Scottsdale police say two people have been arrested after a dog was found dead in a Scottsdale neighborhood on June 27.

Officials say 35-year-old Lester Paul Richmond and 32-year-old Heather Auditor were arrested during a traffic stop Friday. Detectives then served a search warrant at their residence where they allegedly found additional evidence related to the case.

On June 27, a person walking through an alley near Scottsdale Road and Roosevelt Street found a husky puppy dead with its mouth taped shut.

Officials say video from a surveillance camera in the area showed Richmond's vehicle in the alley during the time frame that the puppy was left there. Additional footage obtained by officials reportedly shows Richmond and Auditor talking about getting rid of the puppy.

Richmond was booked for one count of animal cruelty. Auditor was booked for one count of animal cruelty and one count of hindering prosecution.