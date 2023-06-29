Dog found dead in Scottsdale neighborhood, police asking for information

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Police asking for help after a dog was found dead in a neighborhood alleyway.

At around 7 p.m., on June 23, Scottsdale police officials say a deceased dog was found near Latham Street, near Scottsdale Road and Roosevelt Street.

The dog appears to be a young husky-type puppy, with gray, black and white hair.

If anyone has any information about the dog, who the owners may be or how the dog ended up deceased, please contact the Scottsdale Police Department and reference DR 23-13354.

You can also call the Scottsdale PD Tipline at 480-312-8477(TIPS) or the non-emergency number 480-312-5000.

